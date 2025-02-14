Prateik Gandhi-Priya Banerjee Make First Public Appearance As Husband And Wife, Distribute Sweets To Paparazzi | WATCH

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee are a new couple in B-town. The newlyweds had an intimate wedding ceremony at the actor's mother Smita Patil's home in Bandra, Mumbai. it was the first home that the actress bought in the city. After wrapping up the wedding festivities, the newlyweds stepped out of their building to greet the paparazzi stationed outside. They happily posed for the cameras and even distributed sweets.

Prateik Babbar twirls his wife Priya Banerjee happily

Several videos and photos of the newlyweds making their first appearance as a married couple are going viral on the internet. In one of the videos, Prateik and Priya engaged in banter with the paparazzi while posing for the cameras. The elated actor lifted his wife in his arms and twirled. The couple was twinning in ivory and gold ensembles. Towards the end, they sealed the deal with a kiss.

In another video, they can be seen distributing the sweets to cameramen stationed outside their building.

For the ceremony, the Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na actor wore a custom Tarun Tahilani ensemble - ivory gold open sherwani, a signature drape shirt paired with a dhoti set. The bride, on the other hand, complemented him in an ivory and gold lehenga with a corset. She accessorised her look with emerald and kundan jewellery from the shelves of Khurana Jewellery House.

A look at Prateik Gandhi and Priya Banerjee's dreamy wedding pictures

In the photos, the couple looked extremely happy as they performed wedding rituals. Sharing the photos, Prateik wrote, "I’ll marry you in every lifetime (white heart emoticon) #priyaKAprateik (infinity emoticon)". Speaking to Vogue, Prateik shared his idea of getting married at his late mother's house, “We desired a ‘ghar ki shaadi’, and getting married to the love of my life here—the first house that my mom bought and my home—was the best way to honour her in spirit."

The wedding was attended by Priya's family, while Prateik didn't invite his, confirmed Arya Babbar. He revealed that a family feud has been going on for the past 6 months and he has no idea why the actor is distancing himself from the Babbars.