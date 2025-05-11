Preity Zinta Apologises For Her 'Curt' Behaviour At Dharamshala Stadium After Delhi-Punjab's IPL Match Was Cancelled Midway

Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, shared a note on Sunday afternoon informing her fans about the safety of the players and thanked the fans for not panicking. She also apologised for her 'curt' behaviour while asking the spectators to leave the stadium when the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off midway in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The match was cancelled after just 10.1 overs.

Preity Zinta addresses her 'curt' behaviour during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals

Taking to her X handle, Zinta, who is now back home, shared a post calling the last few days "crazy". She thanked Indian Railways and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both Punjab and Delhi's IPL teams and their families for a safe journey from Dharamshala to their homes. "Finally back home after a crazy last few days. A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way. A big thank you to @JayShah, Mr Arun Dhumal, BCCI & our CEO Mr Satish Menon & the Operations team of @PunjabKingsIPL for helping co coordinate the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely & in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well.”

She further mentioned, "Finally to all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium - Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou (folded hands emoticon) for not panicking & for any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars. I’m sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe. Thank you for making it possible. Love you all.”

