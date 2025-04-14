sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 14th 2025, 19:04 IST

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Confirms Breakup With Ankit Gupta? Says ‘One Has To Move On' Amid Split Rumours

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared her thoughts on relationship, saying, “I believe it is always good to evolve" amid ongoing breakup rumours with Ankit Gupta.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
Ankit Gupta Exits Terre Ho Jaayein Hum - Is This End Of His Love Story?
Ankit Gupta Exits Terre Ho Jaayein Hum - Is This End Of His Love Story? | Image: X

A few months back, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary unfollowed each other on social media, sparking rumours of their separation. Known for their chemistry in Udaariyaan, the pair shocked fans with this unexpected move. After these breakup rumours, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said something about her relationship for the first time.

Did Priyanka Chahar confirm the breakup with Ankit Gupta?

In an interview with IANS, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared her thoughts, saying, “I believe it is always good to evolve- changes are always good. One has to move forward in order to evolve. So, definitely, it is a good thing to evolve, whether it is in a relationship or fashion.”

Rumours about Priyanka and Ankit's breakup have been circulating for a while. Recently, Ankit chose to leave Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, a show led by Priyanka. This decision, alongside the breakup speculations, has only fuelled the rumours further.

Also Read: Singer Shaan Buys Luxury Bungalow In Pune For ₹10 Crore, Adding To His ₹157 Crore Net Worth

Ankit Gupta on breakup rumours

Earlier, Ankit revealed to the media that he needed personal time and wasn’t in the right frame of mind to commit to the project. The show, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, is moving ahead without him, although the producers have not yet commented publicly on the situation.

When India Forums asked Ankit Gupta about the breakup rumours, he responded, "Not commenting on that." His brief reply has only heightened curiosity, leaving fans eager for answers.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 14th 2025, 19:04 IST