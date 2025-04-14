Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Confirms Breakup With Ankit Gupta? Says ‘One Has To Move On' Amid Split Rumours

A few months back, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary unfollowed each other on social media, sparking rumours of their separation. Known for their chemistry in Udaariyaan, the pair shocked fans with this unexpected move. After these breakup rumours, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said something about her relationship for the first time.

Did Priyanka Chahar confirm the breakup with Ankit Gupta?

In an interview with IANS, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared her thoughts, saying, “I believe it is always good to evolve- changes are always good. One has to move forward in order to evolve. So, definitely, it is a good thing to evolve, whether it is in a relationship or fashion.”

Rumours about Priyanka and Ankit's breakup have been circulating for a while. Recently, Ankit chose to leave Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, a show led by Priyanka. This decision, alongside the breakup speculations, has only fuelled the rumours further.

Ankit Gupta on breakup rumours

Earlier, Ankit revealed to the media that he needed personal time and wasn’t in the right frame of mind to commit to the project. The show, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, is moving ahead without him, although the producers have not yet commented publicly on the situation.