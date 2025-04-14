Singer Shaan Buys Luxury Bungalow In Pune For ₹10 Crore, Adding To His ₹157 Crore Net Worth

Bollywood singer Shaan, along with his wife Radhika Mukherjee expanded their real estate portfolio recently. As per many reports, Chand Sifarish singer has a net worth of ₹157 crore. Adding to that, the couple has purchased a new lavish bungalow in Prabhachiwadi, Pune, for ₹10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Shaan buys luxury bungalow in Pune for ₹10 crore

Square Yards reviewed the IGR property registration documents, revealing that the couple acquired a luxurious plot-plus-bungalow property. The plot covers about 0.4 hectares with a built-up area of roughly 5,500 sq. ft. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs. 50 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The singer was unavailable for comment.

Prabhachiwadi, located in the Maval taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra, falls within the Pune Metropolitan Region. Known for its rural charm, open land parcels, and growing residential projects, the area enjoys convenient access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, connecting it to Pune city and nearby industrial zones, as reported by Square Yards.

Singers who have invested in real estate this year

In January, playback singer Jubin Nautiyal bought a 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Madh Island for ₹4.94 crore, as revealed by property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The same month, singer Stebin Ben, along with his family members Ben Alexander and Jyotsna Ben, purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area for ₹6.67 crore, according to documents accessed by Square Yards.