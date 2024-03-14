Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra, who was busy working on her next project, has taken some time off for a family vacation. Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is holidaying in Dubai, and a photo from their family dinner has gone viral. The actress' manager, who seemingly accompanied the family of three, shared a heartwarming group selfie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Dubai diaries

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anjula Acharia shared a photo that shows Priyanka and Nick happily posing for the camera with Anjula and her husband. The couple can be seen twinning in black T-shirts, while their daughter looks adorable in a white ensemble. A heart emoticon obscured Malti's face. In the background, we can see yachts and highrise buildings.

(Priyanka-Nick's family dinner picture | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Dubai nights with the family."

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying motherhood

The actress is balancing her professional and personal life well, and her Instagram stands as proof. The actress never misses a chance to acknowledge her daughter's first move, from walking to clicking selfies, the actress has documented all on her social media handle. A few days ago, Priyanka shared a carousel post - featuring then and now photos of Malti Marie. In the caption, she poured her heart out and wrote, "Time really flies. Starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia."

Earlier this year, Malti Marie marked her second birthday, Priyanka and Nick hosted a lavish Elmo-themed birthday bash to celebrate the milestone at their Los Angeles house. The party was graced by their family and close friends, including her mother Madhu Chopra, Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sr. However, before that they visited a temple to seek blessings for a little one.