Updated 9 October 2025 at 12:38 IST
Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjabi Artists Arrive To Pay Last Respects To Late Singer
Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: The Punjabi singer was laid to rest on October 9 after his demise at the age of 35. An avid biker, the iconic singer breathed his last after meeting with a fatal bike accident on September 27.
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was laid to rest on October 9 at his native village in Ludhiana district in Punjab. The Chief Minister of the state, Bhagwant Mann, who was regularly checking up on the singer during his treatment, arrived to condole his death and pay him final respect. Videos from Rajvir's last rites show several other famous Punjabi celebrities also arriving to pay their last respects.
The details of Rajvir Jawanda's last rites were first shared by singer Ammy Virk. Sharing the official notification, the singer mentioned that the funeral procession will be held in Pona, a village in Jagraon, on Thursday at 11 AM. As per reports, Rajvir's cremation and final rites took place at the same place where he gave his first stage performance.
The mortal remains of Rajvir Jawanda reached Pona, his native village, yesterday. “With profound grief, we inform you, our beloved Rajvir Jawanda has completed his circle of life and has found a place in the feet of the Almighty. His last rites will be held tomorrow,” read the note sharing the details of his last rites.
Previously, a video of Jawanda's mortal remains arriving in his village surfaced. Fans in large numbers could be seen gathered to pay their last respects to the celebrated singer. Rajvir's death came as a shock to his fans, followers and well-wishers.
The singer breathed his last at 10:55 AM at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he had been admitted in critical condition with severe spinal injuries and brain damage after meeting a road accident on September 27. As per reports, the singer was enroute to Shimla when his bike collided with stray cattle, leaving him seriously injured. He was on life support ever since his admission to the hospital, and industry insiders came together to pitch in for his speedy recovery. Despite getting advanced medical treatment, Rajvir succumbed to multiple organ failure on October 8.
