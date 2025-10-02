Updated 2 October 2025 at 23:36 IST
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Continues To Remain On Life Support After Near-Fatal Bike Accident, Hospital Says
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda suffered serious head and spinal injuries after his involvement in a bike crash in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla.
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who sustained serious injuries following his road accident on September 27, continues to remain critical, the hospital authorities shared. Rajvir, 35, was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27. A day prior to his accident, he had posted a video in which he stood besides his trailer and was seen all smiles. A few hours later, he was hospitalised with near-fatal injuries.
Rajvir's accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control over the motorcycle. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an "extremely critical" condition. In the latest update shared by the hospital administration, the singer-actor continues to be on life support and is being closely monitored. "Rajvir Jawanda remains on life support under close monitoring by the critical care and neurosciences," team at Fortis Hospital, Mohali said.
The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was put on ventilator support. On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital to enquire about Rajvir's health. Many Punjabi artistes have also prayed for his speedy recovery.
Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Rajvir is known for his songs Tu dis penda, Khush reha kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to earth and Kangani. He was a cop before he entered the film and music industry. Since debuting with his album Munda Like Me in 2014, Rajvir has made a significant mark in the Punjabi music industry. Residents of Pauna, his village in Ludhiana, have come together and organised prayers to wish for his speedy recovery.
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 23:36 IST