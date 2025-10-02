Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Continues To Remain On Life Support After Near-Fatal Bike Accident, Hospital Says

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who sustained serious injuries following his road accident on September 27, continues to remain critical, the hospital authorities shared. Rajvir, 35, was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27. A day prior to his accident, he had posted a video in which he stood besides his trailer and was seen all smiles. A few hours later, he was hospitalised with near-fatal injuries.

Rajvir Jawanda's bike accident happened on September 27 | Image: Instagram

Rajvir's accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control over the motorcycle. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an "extremely critical" condition. In the latest update shared by the hospital administration, the singer-actor continues to be on life support and is being closely monitored. "Rajvir Jawanda remains on life support under close monitoring by the critical care and neurosciences," team at Fortis Hospital, Mohali said.

The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was put on ventilator support. On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital to enquire about Rajvir's health. Many Punjabi artistes have also prayed for his speedy recovery.