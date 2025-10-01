Rajvir Jawanda Health Update: Punjabi Actor Ammy Virk Reveals Singer's ‘Heartbeat Is Stable, Prayers Showing Effect'

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident in Baddi city of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. It is reported that Rajvir was riding a bike when it crashed, resulting in serious injuries to him. After immediate medical attention, Rajvir was shifted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is being treated. On Wednesday, October 1, actor Ammy Virk posted a picture of Rajvir on his official Instagram account and shared an update on his health.

Ammy Virk shares Rajvir Jawanda’s health update

Ammy confirmed that Rajvir's heartbeat is "stable" and asked fans to continue praying for his quick recovery. He wrote in Punjabi, "Rajvir Vir’s heartbeat is now stable. Nature is showing its grace, and our prayers are having an effect. Stay strong – Rajvir is in high spirits."

After Ammy shared the update, fans flooded the comments with wishes for Rajvir's health.

Earlier, Fortis Hospital released a statement on September 30, revealing that the 35-year-old singer's neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite advanced medical care. He was on a ventilator.

The official medical bulletin reads, "Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on 27th September and reported in the Emergency at 1:45 PM in an extremely critical condition. As per available information, he had sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident earlier in the morning and had also suffered a cardiac arrest at the Civil Hospital before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali. He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring."