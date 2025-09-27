Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Suffers Head Injuries After Bike Accident, His Final Post Goes Viral As Condition Remains Critical

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda was injured in a road accident on Saturday while traveling from Baddi to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. He is currently receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. As per reports, he is said to be in a critical state. According to reports, Rajvir was riding a bike which crashed after it lost control. He suffered serious head injuries in this accident.

Rajvir Jawanda has been injured in a bike accident in Himachal Pradesh | Image: Instagram

In the last video that Rajvir shared on his Instagram handle, he is seen in a picturesque location with a car and a caravan tied to each other. He is seen smiling as the camera pans towards the beautiful scenery. After the news of Rajvir's accident surfaced, his post has been flooded with get well soon messages, with fans praying for his swift recovery. Following the accident, prominent Punjabi singers, including Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal, visited the hospital to check up on Rajvir’s condition. It is said that the bike involved in the crash was also heavily damaged.

President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also posted on X about Rajvir's health, writing in Punjabi, "Hearing the news of Punjab's young Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawanda being injured in a road accident, may Guru Sahib grant Rajvir a speedy, and may he continue to bring pride to Punjab through his Punjabi singing."

Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear about the accident of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda ji. Praying for his speedy recovery and good health. May Waheguru bless him with strength and healing."

Rajvir Jawanda was a cop before entering music and film industry

Rajvir Jawanda began his music career in 2014 and rose to fame with his song Kali Jawande Di. His other hit tracks are Zor, Tu Dis Painda, Rabb Karke, Sohni, Morni and Do Ni Sajna, among others. He had also acted in several Punjabi films inluding Mindo Taseeldarni and Subedar Joginder Singh.