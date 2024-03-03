Advertisement

Akon has joined the list of International celebrities who are partaking in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant. The rapper will reportedly perform live in concert at the bash. A video of the singer arriving at Jamnagar airport is now going viral on social media.

Akon gets a local welcome with dhol beats

On March 3, Akon arrived in Jamnagar to close the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The rapper is no stranger to India and has lent his voice to popular songs like Chammak Challo and Criminal. Akon will reportedly perform for the after-party at the pre-wedding festivity.

Upon his arrival, the rapper was met with a local welcome. He was welcomed with dhol beats and dance performances by local artisans. Akon will headline the third day of the bash. Previously, Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh performed at the festivities.

Diljit Dosanjh sets the mood for Anant Radhika's mela-themed sangeet

On March 2, the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Diljit Dosanjh performed live. A day after Rihanna’s maiden performance in India, the Punjabi singer-actor took on the stage to enthral the guests. Diljit’s performance was met with applause and loud cheers by the audience.

Videos from inside the video show Bollywood celebrities and A-listers from all walks of life enjoying the electrifying performance. The singer performed on his iconic songs - Lover, Lalkaara and Proper Patola among others.

Rihanna headlines the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-wedding festivities on day 1

On the first day of the pre-wedding festivities, the couple was headlined by pop singer Rihanna. The singer flew from the United States for her maiden performance in India. Keeping up with the theme of the night, she donned a green-coloured slit gown for the cocktail night. Several videos and photos of Rihanna began doing rounds on social media.

On her first visit to India, Rihanna, donning a fluorescent glittering bodycon ensemble topped with a flowing gown performed a medley of her hits including We Found Love, Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up and Pose. Interestingly, she performed barefoot, something that did not go unnoticed by fans on social media. Ahead of her performance, the Diamonds star she said she was happy to be a part of such a significant occasion and wished Anant and Radhika a blessed future together.