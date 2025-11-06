Updated 6 November 2025 at 13:10 IST
Raha Kapoor Turns 3, ‘Bua’ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Sweet Birthday Wish That Melts Internet Hearts
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, turned 3 today, November 3. Aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the first to share a public birthday wish for her “Raru Paru.”
Time flown in a blink, and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, turned 3 today, November 3. As fans and friends keep sending their love for the little one on social media, her aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the first to share a public birthday wish for “Raru Paru.”
‘Bua’ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares an adorable birthday wish for ‘baby’ Raha
Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima shared a heartfelt message. She wrote, “Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles. Happy Birthday my Raru Paru. You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!" The story also features a big pink heart‘Raha’ written on it. The heartfelt note quickly caught attention online, with fans showing their love for the sweet bond between the aunt and her niece.
