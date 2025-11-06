Streaming On OTT This Weekend: Baramulla, Thode Door Thode Paas, Maxton Hall S2, Maharani S4 And More Web Series, Movies To Binge-watch

Streaming On OTT This Week: First Copy S2, Baramulla, Bad Girl, Maxton Hall Season 2, The Fantastic Four First Steps And More On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 | Image: X

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee5, among others, this weekend. From As You Stood By and Maxton Hall Season 2 to Baramulla, the list includes shows and movies from various genres and languages.

Baramulla

Netflix’s supernatural mystery film Baramulla stars Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a police officer who investigates the disappearance of children in the snow-covered town of Baramulla.

Release Date: Nov 7

Where to watch: Netflix

Maharani Season 4

The fourth season of Maharani jumps ahead to 2012, where Rani Bharti serves as Bihar’s two-term Chief Minister and emerges as a strong contender for national leadership. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Prime Minister Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi battles to keep his crumbling coalition intact, sparking a political clash.

Release Date: Nov 7

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Thode Door Thode Paas

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, Thode Door Thode Paas is an upcoming family drama series. The story explores how a digital detox transforms the complex dynamics within a family and brings about change in their relationships.

Release Date: Nov 7

Where to watch: ZEE5

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s 2025 adaptation of the classic novel Frankenstein features Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature.

Release Date: Nov 7

Where to watch: Netflix

As You Stood By

As You Stood By is an upcoming Korean psychological crime drama inspired by the Japanese novel Naomi and Kanako by Hideo Okuda. The plot follows two women trapped in a dangerous situation where they must choose between killing to survive or being killed. The events that follow shape the core of the story.

Release Date: Nov 7

Where to watch: Netflix

Maxton Hall Season 2

Release Date: Nov 7

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mango

Release Date: Nov 7

Where to watch: Netflix

Groom & Two Brides

Groom & Two Brides is a 2025 comedy film that follows Adam, a man who becomes engaged to two women simultaneously: his first love, Sama, and his boss’s daughter, Yasmin.