Rahu Ketu Actor Pulkit Samrat Opens Up About His Unique Proposal To Kriti Kharbanda: I Got Down On Knees And…

Rahu Ketu Star Pulkit Samrat Opens Up About His Unique Proposal To Kriti Kharbanda: 'I Got Down On Knees And…’ | Image: X

R. Bharat Sangam 2026: The Sangam stage united leading figures from literature, art, music, politics, and entertainment. Republic Bharat is once again set to honour India’s culture and artistic heritage. On Friday, January 16, Republic Bharat launched “Sangam – Literature, Music, and Power.”

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Rahu Ketu actor Pulkit Samrat gave a glimpse of his love story and shared how he proposed to his wife, Kriti Kharbanda.

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared that he comes from Delhi and works in Mumbai. Delhi stays close to his heart, while Mumbai remains his place of work. Moving between the two cities has shaped who he is today. Reacting to this, actress Kriti Kharbanda revealed that Pulkit similarly proposed to her. She said he went down on one knee and asked, “you will marry me?”

The couple spoke about always standing by each other and sharing a deep understanding, not just as partners but also as best friends. Pulkit often expresses his feelings for Kriti by telling her, “I love you," and calling her his ‘lady luck.’

During the interaction, Pulkit also spoke about learning a new skill for a film and how Kriti supported him. He explained that while he practised using a stick for a film, Kriti first warned him not to damage things at home. However, when he ended up breaking a few vases, she stood by him and showed her support.