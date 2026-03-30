Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Wife Priyanka Sarkar Shares First Statement After Actor's Sudden Death, Asks For Privacy In Time Of 'Immense Grief'

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, has penned a heartfelt note after the sudden death of her husband. She requested privacy in this hour of "immense grief". The 43-year-old actor died due to drowning in the sea at Talsari during shooting.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's wife, Priyanka Sarkar's, heartfelt note

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a statement that reads, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together."

She further urged her friends and colleagues in the media industry to respect the family's boundaries. "Refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace," she added.

She concluded by saying, “Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”

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The couple met on the set of Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2010 after dating for several years, and in 2013, welcomed a son, Shohoj. However, in 2017, they separated, but reconciled in 2023 to co-parent their son.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies due to drowning

Rahul was shooting for the television series Bhole Baba Par Karega when he entered the water at the Talsari sea beach near Digha, where he drowned. As per a report in the news agency IANS, Rahul went missing for nearly an hour and a half, prompting an urgent search operation by crew members and local technicians. After an extensive search, he was located and pulled out of the water. He was rushed to Digha State General Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Rahul's co-star Bhaskar Banerjee confirmed that while the rest of the Bhole Baba Par Karega team had left for lunch after the shoot, Rahul remained behind to film a few additional scenes.