Rahul Arunoday Banerjee-Sweta Mishra Fell Into Ditch During Shoot, No Filming Permission Was Taken: Talsari Police
According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening around 5:30 PM when Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Sweta Mishra were dancing in the water at knee level for the shooting of a serial.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Veteran Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died in a tragic accident during a shoot at Talsari beach in Odisha. The actor was shooting for a TV series along with co-actor Sweta Mishra when the incident occurred, and he drowned. During the investigation, it was revealed that the team neither gave any intimation nor obtained any permission for shooting at the beach. Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police for further investigation.
Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee and Sweta Mishra fell into a ditch
According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening around 5:30 PM when Rahul and Sweta were dancing in the water at knee level for the shooting of a serial. Suddenly, both slipped and fell into a ditch. Their team immediately took them to Digha Hospital. However, Rahul could not be saved.
SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken. Police also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location.
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's wife, Priyanka Sarkar's first statement
Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a statement that reads, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together."
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She further urged her friends and colleagues in the media industry to respect the family's boundaries. "Refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace," she added.
She concluded by saying, “Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”
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Rahul was born to director Biswanath Banerjee and started acting at a very young age. As a child artist, he was part of many stage shows linked to his father's theatre group. He later appeared in films and gained recognition in 2008 with the romantic film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, directed by Raj Chakraborty and co-starring actress Priyanka Sarkar. The film was a big hit and helped him become a known face in Bengali cinema.
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