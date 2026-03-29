Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar's Spy Thriller Witnesses Record Jump On Saturday, Eyes ₹800 Cr Milestone

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: The Ranveer Singh starrer hit the big screens on March 19 and has dominated the box office and social media discourse. In just 10 days of theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of over ₹700 crore. In the coming days, the Aditya Dhar directorial is eyeing to breach the ₹800 crore mark.

Dhurandhar 2 witnesses a small uptick in collection

Dhurandhar 2 has been wreaking havoc at the box office ever since its release. Following a small dip in collections over the weekdays, the movie has witnessed a growth again. On Friday, the Ranveer Singh starrer minted ₹41.75 crore. On Saturday, the film registered an over 50% jump in collection and raked in ₹62.85 crore.

The movie has amassed a total of ₹778.77 crore in 10 days, as per Sacnilk. As per experts, the movie is eyeing a lifetime collection of over ₹2000 crore. Not just in India, Dhurandhar 2 is shattering records in the overseas markets as well. The Aditya Dhar directorial has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in North America.



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Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, seems to have no intention of slowing down at the box office. The film, which was released on March 19 after paid previews on March 18, has already crossed ₹700 crore after its extended first week. Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and features actors Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.



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