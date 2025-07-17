Republic World
Updated 17 July 2025 at 12:26 IST

Rahul Fazilpuria Attack Case: Social Media Post Claims 'Friends' Behind Firing, Haryanvi Singer Owed Accused ₹5 Crore

Rahul Fazilpuri was driving Thar car in Gurugram on July 14 when some miscreants opened fire at him. To escape from the accused, Fazilpuria drove his vehicle from the spot.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Rahul Fazilpuria was shot at when he was riding his car in Gurugram on July 14
Miscreants opened fire at Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram on July 14 while he was going from Vatika Chowk to Fazilpur village late evening. To escape from the accused, Fazilpuria drove his Thar car from the spot. While the police has been on the look out for the accused, according to a social media post, the alleged attackers in the case have been identified as Sunil Sardhania, Deepak Nandal and Indrajit Yadav.

In the post, Sunil Sardhania claimed that Rahul Fazilpuria took ₹5 crore from him and did not return it. Threats have been issued that next, Fazipuria's close associates will be killed. According to the police, Sardhania is a resident of Rohtak and has a criminal background. He fled abroad on a fake passport in 2024.

According to sources, Fazilpuria and Sardhania were once considered good friends. Vishal, who was caught in the attack with Fazilpuria, has also named Sardhania as the attacker. Meanwhile, the second alleged attacker in the case is Deepak Nandal, who is a music producer and has been close to Fazilpuria. Nandal also went abroad after his name surfaced in a case and has been associated with controversies in the past as well.

Nandal has collaborated on hit songs like Haryana Roadways and Kar Gayi Chul with Rahul Yadav and Badshah. The third name in the Fazilpuria attack case is Indrajit Yadav, who was recently accused in a murder case. The police investigation in the matter is underway and the veracity of the social media post is also being investigated.

Fazilpuria, a former candidate of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, was allegedly threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang some time back. Police deployed two personnel for his security, but three months ago, they were withdrawn. Police has denied any link between the attack and the Bishnoi gang.

