Virat Kohli's Brother Calls Rahul Vaidya 'Idiot, Loser' For Leveraging Cricketer's Name To 'Gain Followers'

Rahul Vaidya has been repeatedly attacking Virat Kohli and his fans on social media. The singer has been making Instagram posts targeted towards the cricketer since May 5. When matters got out of hand, Virat's brother Vikas Kohli stepped in to defend the former Indian skipper and to school the singer on leveraging his name to ‘gain followers’.

Vikas Kohli defends Virat Kohli in beef with Rahul Vaidya

On May 8, Vikas Kohli took to the social media app Threads to slam Rahul Vaidya. He wrote. “Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae.…(Kid, if you had worked hard enough on your singing, you might have been famous) While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of what's going on... this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous, taking Virat's name....WHAT A LOSER (sic).”



A screengrab of Vikas Kohli's post on Threads

This is the only response from Virat Kohli's side. Neither the cricketer nor his actress wife Anushka Sharma has reacted to the news yet. Fans of the cricketer have rallied behind him on the issue. Some have even taken to the comment section of Rahul Vaidya's post to criticise him for badmouthing Virat Kohli.

What did Rahul Vaidya say about Virat Kohli?

On May 5, Rahul Vaidya took a sly dig at Virat Kohli for blaming the Instagram algorithm for a like on Avneet Kaur's post. Taking to Instagram's stories, Disha Parmar's husband wrote, "So, guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, you all know. So I think voh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi, voh Virat Kohli ne block nahi kiya hoga. Instagram ke algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon.’ Haina?"



He doubled down on his comments on May 6 and wrote, “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!," Rahul posted, adding, "And now you are abusing me that's fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke (worthless) jokers."

At an airport appearance, when a paparazzo confronted the singer, Rahul said, "I didn't say anything wrong to him. I'm the biggest fan of cricket. Kahi na kahi unhone block kyun kiya uska jawab toh mile na mujhe (He should speak up why he blocked me)?"



