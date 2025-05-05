Rahul Vaidya Takes A Sly Dig At Virat Kohli After Being Blocked By Cricketer On Instagram: Algorithm Ne Bola Hoga Ki...

Virat Kohli is one such celebrity who maintains his presence in the media, but this time, he was in the news for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, the cricketer grabbed attention after he 'liked' the photos of Avneet Kaur on Instagram. This created a heavy buzz on the internet, followed by a clarification by Kohli stating the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. Finding a good opportunity, singer Rahul Vaidya once again brought up the conversation when he was blocked by the cricketer on Instagram. The singer took a dig at Kohli in a recent video and said that the algorithm is the reason why he was blocked by the cricketer last year.

Rahul Vaidya posts two videos on a recent 'algorithm' incident

He took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video, where he can be heard saying, "Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho, please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?"

In another video, he addressed being blocked by Kohli and said, " So, guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, you all know. So I think voh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi, voh Virat Kohli ne block nahi kiya hoga. Instagram ke algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon.’ Haina?"

Back in 2024, when the news of Rahul Vaidya being blocked by Kohli was reported, the singer claimed he didn't know the reason and was confused, as he had never badmouthed the cricketer. Even the internet was equally confused. During a media interaction, Vaidya shared, “Mujhe zyada pata nahi, Virat Kohli ne block hi kar dia hai mujhe toh Instagram pe. Mujhe aaj tak samajh nahi aaya ki bhai ne block kyun kiya. Main toh humesha se hi… (I don't know much. Virat Kohli has blocked me on Instagram. I don't know to date why he blocked me. I've always praised him). He's one of the best batsmen in our country. Toh pata nahi, shayad kuchh hua hoga. Mujhe abhi tak samajh nahi aaya ki block kyun kia hai. (So I don't know, something must have happened. I don't know yet why he's blocked me)."

Virat Kohli's clarification on 'liking' Avneet Kaur's photos