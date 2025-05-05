Thudarum Producer M. Renjith To Take Legal Action After Pirate Version Of Mohanlal Starrer Plays On Tourist Bus

Mohanlal and Shobana's Thudarum has fallen prey to piracy while the film is still minting money at the box office. The film concluded its second weekend collection by earning ₹70.5 crore in the domestic market. As the film is still running successfully in the theatres, a report in OnManorama stated that a pirate version of the movie was shown on a tourist bus travelling from Malappuram to Vagamon in Kerala. When the producer, M. Renjith, of the film was informed of the same, he expressed disappointment and said he'll be taking action against those who screened the film.

Thudarum's pirate version played on a bus

The information came to light when a student, travelling in the same bus, sent a video of the movie being played in the bus to actor Binu Pappu on social media. He informed the producer, M Ranjith, and he expressed to take legal action against those responsible. He will be filing a complaint with the cyber wing of the Kerala Police.

The pirated version not only harms the box office numbers but also the livelihoods of people involved in the production and distribution of the film.

Thudarum box office collection day 11 (early estimates)

The crime thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy earned ₹51.4 crore in the first week of its release at the box office in India. On the second Monday, the film has collected ₹2.22 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the 11th day collection, the total stands at ₹72.72 crore. However, the total figure will change as the final numbers will come at the end of the day. Thudarum had an overall 41.30% Malayalam Occupancy on Monday, with 30.93 per cent in the morning and 51.66 per cent in the afternoon.