Published 17:40 IST, September 1st 2024

Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal To Gather Under One Roof, But What's The Occasion?

Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun will be joined by Malayalam stalwarts Mammootty and Mohanlal in Hyderabad.