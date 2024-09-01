Published 17:40 IST, September 1st 2024
Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal To Gather Under One Roof, But What's The Occasion?
Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun will be joined by Malayalam stalwarts Mammootty and Mohanlal in Hyderabad.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
South celebrities to arrive in Hyderabad today | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:40 IST, September 1st 2024