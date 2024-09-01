sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 17:40 IST, September 1st 2024

Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal To Gather Under One Roof, But What's The Occasion?

Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun will be joined by Malayalam stalwarts Mammootty and Mohanlal in Hyderabad.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
South celebrities to arrive in Hyderabad today
South celebrities to arrive in Hyderabad today | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:40 IST, September 1st 2024