Rajinikanth Seeks Blessings At Tirupati Temple With Family After Celebrating His 75th Birthday, Photos Go Viral

The Tamil superstar turned 75 this year and also completed 50 years in cinema in 2025. To mark the milestone, veteran actor Rajinikanth seeks blessings at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. He visited with his family, and several photos and videos soon surfaced on social media. After offering prayers to Lord Venkateshwara, Rajinikanth smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

Rajinikanth visits Tirupati temple

In videos and photos, Jailer actor enters the temple with his wife Latha, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, and his grandson Yatra Raja. He later waves and smiles at the crowd gathered outside the temple premises. He and his family also pose for the paparazzi. For the visit, Rajinikanth wears a white kurta pyjama paired with a shawl.

The photos have now gone viral. The temple visit follows the theatrical return of the newly restored 4K version of Rajinikanth’s 1999 hit film Padayappa on his 75th birthday, marking 50 years of his journey in the film industry.

Rajinikanth's birthday celebration

Several well-known personalities, including Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Mohanlal, wished him on his birthday. On Friday, fans also gathered outside Rajinikanth’s residence in Chennai to celebrate the occasion. Rajini isn't just an actor. His persona goes much beyond what we see on the screens. At a time when film industry stakeholders discuss nepotism and how people from film families are favoured in the movie business, Rajini stands tall as the OG outsider.