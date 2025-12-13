Release Dhurandhar In Telugu: Fans Flood Social Media With Earnest Request For Aditya Dhar After Film's Blockbuster Run In Hindi

Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and is headlined by Ranveer Singh. The espionage thriller has received a thunderous response in India with social media users swooning over the hard-hitting plot, gritty performance and powerful soundtrack. Amid the craze for Dhurandhar, which has dominated the box office, social media users and regional language speakers have demanded that Aditya Dhar release the movie in Telugu and other languages as well.

X (formerly Twitter) was filled with fans requesting the filmmaker to dub the movie in Telugu. Users shared screenshots of sold-out shows in Hyderabad and claimed that the commercial business would be even better if the movie were released in regional languages. Some social media users also argued that, though Dhurandhar is available with subtitles, it would be better if they could enjoy the movie in the language.

Not just regional fans, cinegoers in Hindi also took to the social media platform to push for Dhurandhar's release in other languages. The users offered the director, Aditya Dhar, a lucrative offer to release the movie in other languages, arguing that it will help bring more business to them. They even cited examples of how films like Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898AD and others profited from the Hindi business.

Dhurandhar eyeing ₹300 crore after second weekend

Official box office numbers of Dhurandhar shared by makers | Image: X

Released on December 5, there seems to be no stopping Dhurandhar at the box office. The film raked in a staggering ₹32.5 crore on the second Friday, which is even higher than the film's opening day collection. At the time of publishing, the movie had already collected ₹ 20.19 Cr on the second Saturday. The collection is likely to cross ₹30 cr today also. The nine-day total of Dhurandhar in India is currently ₹259.94 crore.