Published 23:32 IST, August 26th 2024

Rajkummar Rao Celebrates Stree 2 Success, Janmashtmi With Wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar is basking in the success of his film Stree 2, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi & Shraddha Kapoor. It released on August 15.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate Janmashtmi
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate Janmashtmi | Image: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
