‘Rajpal Yadav Wasn't Asked To Leave,’ Clarifies Content Creator Nazma Shaikh On Viral Videos From Mushtaq Khan Burial

Social media creator Nazma Shaikh has broken her silence on the controversy involving actor Rajpal Yadav after videos surfaced online alleging that he was asked to leave during the prayer meet of actor Mushtaq Khan.

Addressing the viral videos and claims circulating online, Shaikh said her anger was directed at people taking pictures during the funeral and not at Yadav.

On Friday, Shaikh shared a video on her social media account, explaining what happened during the prayer meet and burial. She said several reports had created “misconceptions” about the incident and urged people to understand the complete context before drawing conclusions.

In her video, Shaikh said, “My name is Nazma Shaikh, and today I’m going to talk about the prayer meet of Mr. Mushtaq Khan. A lot of misconceptions have been spread about this, and there seems to be no end to the rumors. So today, I want to tell you the truth and clarify what actually happened.”

“The reality is that Rajpal bhaiya was very close to Mushtaq Khan. He considered him like an elder brother, and they shared a very close bond. Two hours before Mushtaq Khan’s death, Rajpal Bhaiya was with him. He was also present on the day Mushtaq Khan was taken to the graveyard. He was present at the prayer meet as well….I’m sharing these facts so that people can understand the reality and not be misled by misconceptions.”