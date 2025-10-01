Watch: Priyanka Chopra Attends Bvlgari Event In Twinkling Burgundy Dress Worth Over ₹1.6 Lakh

Priyanka Chopra landed in India on September 28 to attend events by Bvlgari as their global ambassador. After attending a shoot for the brand on Tuesday, the actress attended the Serpenti Infinito Exhibition on October 1. Photos and videos of the ‘Desi Girl’ from the event are now viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a bling dress at Bvlgari event

On October 1, Priyanka Chopra attended the Bvlgari event in Mumbai in a Maticevski dress. The actress made heads turn in a bodycon burgundy dress, which featured a strapless, statement neck. The dress was snatched at her waist, highlighting her silhouette.

Made of shimmer fabric, the dress twinkled as media personnel flashed the camera lights to capture the actress. The outfit featured a chain detail at the back and a plunging V-neckline. Priyanka Chopra's dress was sourced from the brand, Maticevski and costs $1,880, which is approximately ₹1,66,769.16. For the appearance at the jewellery brand event, the actress accessorised the look with a classic, diamond serpentini necklace and bracelet by Bvlgari, along with hoop earrings. Priyaka completed the look with a black heel and left her tresses open for the day. She kept her makeup dewy, which gave her a classy and chic appeal.



Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Sports Oversized Outfit Amid Reports Of Second Pregnancy

Priyanka Chopra seeks Goddess Durga's blessings on Maha Ashtami