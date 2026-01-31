Rakhi Sawant, In Nipple Baring Dress, Arrives To Pay Tribute To Ajit Pawar, Gets Trolled

Rakhi Sawant has sparked fresh controversy over her choice of outfit. On Friday, the actress and social media celebrity was spotted in Mumbai, most likely attending an event. On spotting paparazzi, she obliged them with photos and video. The actress also spoke about the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who breathed his last in a tragic plane crash on January 28.

In the now viral encounter, Rakhi Sawant could be heard saying, "Ajit dada ke liye main shradhanjali dene aayi hun. Bahot zyaada dukh hua, koi kitna bhi kahe shadyantra hai, woh humaare favourite neta the. (I have come to condole the death of Ajit Dada. What happened is very tragic. He was our favourite politician)."

The video has received harsh criticism for donning a tight-fitted maroon dress with a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with boots and a statement neckpiece. Her choice of outfit has drawn massive backlash online. Netizens have opined that her attire was unsuitable for the event.

More about Ajit Pawar's death

Maharashtra Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar's ashes were immersed at Songaanv village at the sangam of the Karha and Nira rivers, around 15 km from Baramati town, on Friday. Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM late Ajit Pawar, and sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, along with other family members, were present during the Asthi Visarjan ceremony. Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.



