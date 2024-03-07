×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On What Made Her Marry Jackky Bhagnani: I Liked His…

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended an interactive session with film fraternities of Assam organised by Assam State Film Corporation Limited today.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh's Unseen Wedding Photos
Rakul Preet Singh's Unseen Wedding Photos | Image:rakulpreetsingh/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on February 21. The festivities took place in Goa in the presence of close friends and family. Days after the wedding, the couple attended an event together wherein they opened up about what made them say yes to the union. 

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about what she liked best in her husband Jackky Bhagnani 

Days after the wedding festivities of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, the duo attended an event together in Assam. The newlyweds first offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple in the city and then attended an interactive session with film fraternities of Assam. It was organised by Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited. 

In a moment at the event, Jackky could be heard saying, he has a “dry sense of humour”, as per ANI. However, his wife Rakul objected to the statement and commented, “In fact, the first thing I liked in him was his sense of humour.” Her defence for her husband is now doing rounds on social media. 

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani offer prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple 

On March 6, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to Kamakhya Devi temple. The actress, along with her husband Jackky Bhagnani posed in front of the famous temple. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Kamakhya Devi temple blessed”. 

In the subsequent photo, the newlyweds posed with Rakul’s parents who accompanied them on the trip. For seeking the divine blessings, the new bride donned an orange-coloured suit set. Actor-procuder Jackky, too was dressed for the occasion in a bright yellow kurta and black trousers. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

20 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I am doing specific things on my fitness': Kuldeep on new-found success

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Reacts

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggu draws with Bartel in Prague Masters chess

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Constitution Not Under Threat, It Lives In Heart of People: Salve

    Republic Summit16 minutes ago

  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth loses in French Open

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo