Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On What Made Her Marry Jackky Bhagnani: I Liked His…

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on February 21. The festivities took place in Goa in the presence of close friends and family. Days after the wedding, the couple attended an event together wherein they opened up about what made them say yes to the union.

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about what she liked best in her husband Jackky Bhagnani

Days after the wedding festivities of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, the duo attended an event together in Assam. The newlyweds first offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple in the city and then attended an interactive session with film fraternities of Assam. It was organised by Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited.

In a moment at the event, Jackky could be heard saying, he has a “dry sense of humour”, as per ANI. However, his wife Rakul objected to the statement and commented, “In fact, the first thing I liked in him was his sense of humour.” Her defence for her husband is now doing rounds on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani offer prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple

On March 6, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to Kamakhya Devi tem pl e . The actress, along with her husband Jackky Bhagnani posed in front of the famous temple. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Kamakhya Devi temple blessed”.

In the subsequent photo, the newlyweds posed with Rakul’s parents who accompanied them on the trip. For seeking the divine blessings, the new bride donned an orange-coloured suit set. Actor-procuder Jackky, too was dressed for the occasion in a bright yellow kurta and black trousers.