Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Goes Into Hiding In A Drug Case, Police Launch A Manhunt

Hyderabad Police has booked Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh, in a drugs case. He is currently absconding after he was identified as a "regular consumer" in a drug case. The police, with the help of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team, have initiated a search operation to locate him.

According to police, a narcotics racket was busted recently in which two local businessmen, Nitin Singhania and Shrenik Singhvi, were arrested on December 17. During the interrogation, the businessmen revealed Aman's alleged involvement and said that he had purchased the drugs from them.

The police further revealed that four additional individuals are alleged in supplied drugs to Nitin Singhania and Shrenik Singhvi. The investigation is on to identify the full network operating the drug racket.

Police disclosed they have seized 43 grams of cocaine and MDMA from the traders.

This is not the first time Rakul's brother Aman's name has been brought up in the drugs case. Last year, he was arrested by Cyberabad Police in a separate drug-related incident. He was one of the 13 drug consumers who were on the radar of the police. Aman tested positive for cocaine use after his urine sample was taken.

Who is Aman Preet Singh?

Like his sister, Aman is also an actor. He works across the film industries in India. His credit list includes films like Ninne Pelladatha (2020) and Production No. 1 (2020). He made his Bollywood debut with the film Ramrajya in 2022. He was born on April 1, 1993, to parents Kulwinder and Rajender Singh.