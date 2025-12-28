Toxic A Fairytale for Grown-Ups Poster: Huma Qureshi Gives 'Morticia Addams' Vibes In First Look As Elizabeth

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is creating a heavy buzz on the internet since the makers announced Kiara Advani joining the magnum opus. After Advani, Huma Qureshi has joined the star cast as Elizabeth. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the first look of Qureshi, who looks like a Gothic character.

A look at Huma Qureshi from Toxic: A Fairytale

In the poster, Huma Qureshi can be seen standing in a graveyard setting with old tombstones and stone figures in the background. He can be seen dressed in a black outfit, standing right next to a vintage black car. Her look suggests a calm but serious character. Yash shared the poster with the caption, "Introducing Huma Qureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups."

Geetu Mohandas opens up about Huma Qureshi's character

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, she spoke about the casting of Huma and said her role was difficult to cast as it required a strong performer. However, when they cast her, she brought the character to life from the moment she appeared on screen. "Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high-octane calibre and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I knew she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me," said Mohandas, as per the release.

All about Toxic: A Fairytale

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film is being produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer and Ujwal Kulkarni as editor. The project has been in the news for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English. The movie will release on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.