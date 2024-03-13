Advertisement

Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently paid a visit to the Sree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. This marks her second visit to the temple. She was previously there along with husband Ram Charan, for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which took place on January 22, with the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding as the Yajaman in the film.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela revisits Ram Mandir

Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her wholesome trip to Ayodhya, the focal point of which was of course revisiting the hallowed Sree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. A family trip, Upasana was accompanied by her grandfather Prathap C Reddy.

One of the highlights of the trip was Upasana making it to the temple at 4 AM, a time when she had the whole premise to herself. Upasana also indulged in the vibrant options when it came to the sumptuous street food in Ayodhya's bustling lanes. Even though she had visited the temple at the time of its Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Upasana still referred to her second trip as a "wish fulfilled" and "a dream come true". The caption to her post read, "A wish fulfilled a dream come true. Ayodhya - simple the most divine experience. Thank you @apollofoundation...for making this trip unforgettable."

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan have been extended invites to the Pran Pratishtha

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan were personally invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The invite had been extended by Sunil Ambekar of RSS. Besides Upasana and Ram Charan several eminent personalities from across all sectors were extended invites to come witness the Pran Pratishtha. These invitees included Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff.

The premises of the temple was opened to the general public, starting January 23.