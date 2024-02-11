Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Reacts To Thalapathy Vijay's Political Entry

In a recent interview, Upasana Kamineni offered her enthusiastic support for Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to move to politics.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Upasana Kamineni and Vijay
Upasana Kamineni and Vijay | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay recently announced his entry into politics with the formation of his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. In a recent interview, Upasana Kamineni, wife of Telugu star Ram Charan, expressed her opinions on Vijay's move, which has been well-received by many.

Upasana Kamineni congratulates Vijay for his political entry

In a conversation with Galatta Ritz, Upasana offered her enthusiastic support to Vijay’s decision to move to politics. Vijay's contribution to cinema was praised by Upasana, who described him as "phenomenal" for his mesmerizing performances and capacity to capture the hearts of millions of people. 

She continued by saying that she thinks that the younger generation holds the key to Tamil Nadu's future and that the state is desperate for change. 

Upasana said, “ I think that it's great that he's conquered cinema and the people's hearts. Now, it's great to go ahead and serve. My father-in-law has done it. My uncle, Ram's uncle, Pawan Kalyan garu has also done it. And, I really think this is a great move. Listen, all your bigwigs CMs are from the films. So, I think, all the best and I'm sure Tamil Nadu needs a new change, and good things will happen. It's all about the youth now."

Vijay announces his political party

Vijay on February 2 announced floating his political party, Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam. The actor made the announcement on social media platform X and issued a statement in this regard. 

He tweeted,” We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting."

Published February 11th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

