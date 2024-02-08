Advertisement

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are the latest names to join the eminent list of celebrities who have been extended invites to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The actor and his wife will be joining an estimated 7000 guests from India and the world over coupled with over a lakh of devotees, for the auspicious much-awaited occasion.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela to attend Ram Mandir ceremony



On Friday January 12, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela were paid a visit by Shri Sunil Ambedkar to their Hyderabad home. The couple were extended personal invites to the hallowed occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Photos of the couple receiving the invite was also shared which shows a simply dressed Ram Charan and Upasana posing along side Shri Sunil Ambedkar.

The Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya, set to be attended by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. As per a PTI report, the Ram Temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length and 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will reportedly be 20 feet high, held up by 392 pillars surrounded by 44 gates.

Who else has been extended invites to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony?



Prior to Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, official invites to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony have been extended to actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Prior to Ranbir and Alia, invites have also been shared with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ajay Devgn to name a few.