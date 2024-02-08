English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Ram Charan, Upasana invited to attend Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya | Photos

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been extended an official invite to the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony which will take place on January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan, Shri Sunil Ambedkar, Upasana
Ram Charan, Shri Sunil Ambedkar, Upasana | Image:Team Ram Charan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are the latest names to join the eminent list of celebrities who have been extended invites to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The actor and his wife will be joining an estimated 7000 guests from India and the world over coupled with over a lakh of devotees, for the auspicious much-awaited occasion.

Advertisement

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela to attend Ram Mandir ceremony


On Friday January 12, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela were paid a visit by Shri Sunil Ambedkar to their Hyderabad home. The couple were extended personal invites to the hallowed occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Photos of the couple receiving the invite was also shared which shows a simply dressed Ram Charan and Upasana posing along side Shri Sunil Ambedkar.

Advertisement


The Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya, set to be attended by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. As per a PTI report, the Ram Temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length and 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will reportedly be 20 feet high, held up by 392 pillars surrounded by 44 gates.

Advertisement

Who else has been extended invites to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony?


Prior to Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, official invites to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony have been extended to actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

Prior to Ranbir and Alia, invites have also been shared with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ajay Devgn to name a few.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement