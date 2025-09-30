Updated 30 September 2025 at 22:03 IST
Ranbir Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Ayan Mukerji's Father at Durga Puja Pandal: We Miss You Debu Uncle...
Ranbir Kapoor took blessings at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai with his friend Ayan Mukerji on September 29. In the media interaction, the actor remembered the late veteran star Deb Mukherjee.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ranbir Kapoor visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings on Sunday. He was joined by his close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, with whom he shares both a professional partnership and a strong personal bond. The visit held emotional significance as it marked the first Puja since the passing of Ayan’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, who died in March this year.
In the video, Ranbir is seen dressed in festive traditional clothes, interacting with photographers while leaving the venue. During the conversation, he fondly remembered Deb Mukherjee, whose absence was strongly felt at the pandal. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Ranbir said, “I have been coming here for years, since I have known Ayaan. Of course, we miss Debu uncle. He passed away and his presence is so much felt in this place."
Sharing his spiritual experience, he added, “So, it’s always great to take darshan of Durga Maa. And the power that you feel here, the auspiciousness that you feel here, it’s always very special."
Keeping the mood light, the paparazzi wished him for his birthday, and he warmly replied, “Thank you, thank you so much." During his pandal visit, Ranbir also greeted devotees and happily posed for the shutterbugs.
Ramayana actor chose ethnic attire for the pandal visit. He looked every bit the desi munda in a blue kurta paired with white pyjama.
On the professional front, Ranbir’s upcoming film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where he stars alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated two-part epic Ramayana. Most recently, Ranbir appeared in a cameo role in the Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood.
Also Read: Bollywood Movies Releasing In Theatres In October 2025: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thamma, Kantara Chapter 1, And More To Watch
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 22:03 IST