Ranbir Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Ayan Mukerji's Father at Durga Puja Pandal: We Miss You Debu Uncle...

Ranbir Kapoor visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings on Sunday. He was joined by his close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, with whom he shares both a professional partnership and a strong personal bond. The visit held emotional significance as it marked the first Puja since the passing of Ayan’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, who died in March this year.

In the video, Ranbir is seen dressed in festive traditional clothes, interacting with photographers while leaving the venue. During the conversation, he fondly remembered Deb Mukherjee, whose absence was strongly felt at the pandal. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Ranbir said, “I have been coming here for years, since I have known Ayaan. Of course, we miss Debu uncle. He passed away and his presence is so much felt in this place."

Sharing his spiritual experience, he added, “So, it’s always great to take darshan of Durga Maa. And the power that you feel here, the auspiciousness that you feel here, it’s always very special."

Keeping the mood light, the paparazzi wished him for his birthday, and he warmly replied, “Thank you, thank you so much." During his pandal visit, Ranbir also greeted devotees and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Ramayana actor chose ethnic attire for the pandal visit. He looked every bit the desi munda in a blue kurta paired with white pyjama.