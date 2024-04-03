Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in his swanky new vehicle in Mumbai as he took the luxury ride for a spin in the city on Wednesday. Reportedly, the actor was behind the wheels of a newly purchased jet-black Bentley Continental, said to be worth approximately ₹8 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor driving his new car | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir is a proud owner of a new luxury car

On Wednesday, a video of Ranbir driving home in his new purchase was shared online. Sitting in a jet-black Bentley Continental, Ranbir wore a ganji. He wasn't accompanied by any family or staff member. He took his car for a spin around Bandra, which is close to his residence.

The Bentley Continental is the latest addition to his impressive collection of luxury vehicles. According to a report in Siasat.com, the Animal actor also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography (₹3.27 crore), an Audi A8 L (₹1.71 crore), a Mercedes-AMG G 63 (₹2.28 crore) and an Audi R8 (₹2.72 crore). While, reportedly Ranbir starrer Ramayana has gone on the floors in Mumbai, he hasn't joined the shoot of the much-anticipated trilogy as of now.

Ranbir to be seen in Love & War

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Billed as an "epic saga", the upcoming project is slated to be released on Christmas 2025.

The film marks Bhansali's second collaboration with Ranbir after the actor's debut Saawariya (2007) and Alia following her National Award-winning turn in 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Love & War will be Vicky's first project with the director. Alia has previously worked with her husband Ranbir in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and Vicky in Raazi. Ranbir and Vicky have co-starred in Sanju. The Animal actor also made a guest appearance in Vicky's Govinda Naam Mera.

