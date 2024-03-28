×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Prabhas' Spirit Delay To Affect Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Park?

A series of the latest updates around Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park has confirmed that the director will commence work on the film in 2026 after Spirit.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal
Animal | Image:IMDb
  2 min read
Animal has become one of the highest-grossing movies in the previous year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role the action flick minted more than ₹500 crore at the domestic box office. A sequel to the film - Animal Park has already been announced by the makers and is now reported to go on floors in 2026. 

Animal to go on floors after Spirit release

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly ‘excited’ to commence work on Animal Park. Sources close to the film told Pinkvilla informed the publication that, “In fact, Sandeep has already started working on the script of Animal Park. He has got the basic arc of the story in place and a lot of key characters from Animal will be a part of Animal Park too.” However, since Vanga is committed to Prabhas' Spirit, which is delayed to 2025, Animal Park production will suffer.

Official poster of Animal | image: IMDb


The insider also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles in the second instalment of the film. They added, “Upendra Limaye (Freddy) too has a strong track in Animal Park. The journeys of all characters for the sequel are on paper and it's now about bringing all of it together via the screenplay. Many new actors will join the cast too.” However, the shoot for Animal Park will only begin once the director wraps up his work on Prabhas starrer Spirit. The sequel will feature Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role and will go on floors in 2026, as per the report. 

Ranbir Kapoor to finish shoot for Ramayana and Love & War before starting Animal Park 

Ranbir Kapoor with Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image: Instagram 

The source also informed the publication that the lead actor in the movie - Ranbir Kapoor will only commence the shoot of Animal Park after his upcoming movies Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The source said, “If everything goes as planned, Ranbir will complete shooting for Ramayana 1 & 2, as well as Love and War before moving on to Animal Park.” 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

