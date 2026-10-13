Randeep Hooda Poses With Matchbox Co-star John Cena On Sets

Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday shared a string of pictures from the sets of his recently released Hollywood project 'Matchbox: The Movie'. The highlight of his post is undoubtedly the picture featuring him alongside Hollywood star John Cena. Check it out here. He also reflected on the experience of working with familiar faces from the Extraction team while also creating new memories during the shoot as he reunited with Sam Hargrave.



For Randeep, Matchbox offered an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and relive the camaraderie he had shared with the team during his association with the Extraction franchise.



"Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories .. and we got to play together a little all over again .. play it again Sam," he captioned the post.

In the film, Randeep essays the character Mustafa in the Matchbox.

Inspired by Mattel's iconic line of toy cars, the film is directed by 'Extraction' filmmaker Sam Hargrave and also stars Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp.

The film follows Sean, played by Cena, who is revealed to be an undercover CIA agent. His secret life pulls a group of longtime friends into a globe-trotting mission after a nuclear warhead goes missing.

Hargrave directed the feature from a screenplay by David Coggeshall. The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel Studios. Jules Daly serves as producer, while Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin are executive producers. (ANI)