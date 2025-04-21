Range Haath Pakda? Charu Asopa Fires Back After Rajeev Sen Levies Cheating Allegations On Her

Sushmita Sen's ex-sister-in-law Charu Asopa left Mumbai and moved to Bikaner with her daughter, Ziana due to financial issues. However, Rajeev Sen disagrees with her claims of financial hardship and accuses her of talking with his bestfriend secretly. In a recent vlog, Charu addressed Rajeev’s accusations and slammed him saying, ‘he speaks without facts.’

Charu Asopa slams ex-husband Rajeev Sen’s allegations of secretly talking to his best friend

In her latest vlog, Charu shared a glimpse of preparing her new home in Bikaner. In the continuation of the video, she addressed the trolls who criticised her for buying a house while selling clothes for a living, she urged them to "Live and let live." Responding to Rajeev’s recent comment, she said, “Ek comment mere baare mein aaya tha. Toh pehle toh mujhe yeh comment hi bada ajeeb laga ki dost se baat karte hue range haath pakda. Jab aapne range haath pakda toh aapko pata hoga ki maine kya baat ki (There was a comment made about me that I was caught red-handed talking to one of your friends. First of all, I found that very strange — caught red-handed just for talking to a friend? If you caught me “red-handed,” then surely you know what I said, right?)."

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev then asked her ex-husband to "tell the name of the friend I was supposedly speaking to. Which friend of yours was I talking to? One shouldn't make baseless statements — everyone just speaks without facts."

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen hits out at ex-wife Charu Asopa

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajeev Sen expressed his sadness for his daughter Ziana, who is caught in the middle of her parents' strained relationship. He shared that he had asked Charu if he could visit Ziana in Bikaner but received no response. Reflecting on this, he said, “I don’t think I have any rights, sadly—especially when I’ve made the effort and got silence in return. What more can I do?” He also questioned Charu Asopa's claims of selling clothes to support herself.