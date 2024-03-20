Rani Mukerji Cuts Cake With Paps, Poses With Fans Ahead Of 46th Birthday | Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Rani Mukerji will turn 46 years old tomorrow, March 21. To make the occasion special, the actress cut a cake with the members of the paparazzi in a pre-birthday celebration. Photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media.

Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday with paps

On March 20, a day before her birthday Rani Mukerji stepped out to celebrate with the members of the media. The actress looked pristine in the white ensemble she donned for the day out. She accessorised the look with layers of neckpieces.

However, one particular necklace caught the attention of social media users in which the Black actress donned a customised chain with her daughter Adhira’s name. Rani completed the look with tinted sunglasses and kept her hair open for the day. She even clicked pictures with the paparazzi and posed with her fans after cutting the cakes.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Reaffirms Universal Language Of Maternal Love: Rani Mukerji

Ahead of the first anniversary of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani Mukerji said that the film reaffirms the power of storytelling, the universal language of maternal love and human resilience as they all transcend the boundaries of time. The film, which was directed by Ashima Chibber, saw Rani essaying the role of Debika Chatterjee and was inspired by a real-life story, and explored the story of a mother fighting against the Norwegian government to get her children back.

Rani Mukerji on the poster of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway | Image: IMDb

Talking about the film’s first anniversary, Rani said in a statement: "As we mark the one-year anniversary of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The love that audiences worldwide have showered on ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ and for me has been incredibly special. The film has been a journey that I am very proud of.” The actress further mentioned that the film was released at a time when cinema was going through a rough patch at the box office. Because of the pandemic, we witnessed a rapidly dynamic environment that forced us to adapt, innovate, and reimagine the ways in which we connect with our audiences. The film was produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

(With inputs from IANS)