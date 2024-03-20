×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Rani Mukerji Cuts Cake With Paps, Poses With Fans Ahead Of 46th Birthday | Video Goes Viral

Rani Mukerji celebrated her pre-birthday with the members of the paparazzi in Mumbai. The actress will turn 64 on March 21 and rang the day in advance.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rani Mukerji will turn 46 years old tomorrow, March 21. To make the occasion special, the actress cut a cake with the members of the paparazzi in a pre-birthday celebration. Photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media. 

Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday with paps 

On March 20, a day before her birthday Rani Mukerji stepped out to celebrate with the members of the media. The actress looked pristine in the white ensemble she donned for the day out. She accessorised the look with layers of neckpieces.

However, one particular necklace caught the attention of social media users in which the Black actress donned a customised chain with her daughter Adhira’s name. Rani completed the look with tinted sunglasses and kept her hair open for the day. She even clicked pictures with the paparazzi and posed with her fans after cutting the cakes. 

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Reaffirms Universal Language Of Maternal Love: Rani Mukerji 

Ahead of the first anniversary of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani Mukerji said that the film reaffirms the power of storytelling, the universal language of maternal love and human resilience as they all transcend the boundaries of time. The film, which was directed by Ashima Chibber, saw Rani essaying the role of Debika Chatterjee and was inspired by a real-life story, and explored the story of a mother fighting against the Norwegian government to get her children back.

Rani Mukerji on the poster of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway | Image: IMDb

Talking about the film’s first anniversary, Rani said in a statement: "As we mark the one-year anniversary of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The love that audiences worldwide have showered on ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ and for me has been incredibly special. The film has been a journey that I am very proud of.” The actress further mentioned that the film was released at a time when cinema was going through a rough patch at the box office. Because of the pandemic, we witnessed a rapidly dynamic environment that forced us to adapt, innovate, and reimagine the ways in which we connect with our audiences. The film was produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.
(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

a few seconds ago
Kolkata, on Wednesday, recorded its second lowest temperature for the month of March since 1970.

Kolkata Maximum Temp

a few seconds ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

5 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

9 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

14 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

16 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

21 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

22 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

23 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

25 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

28 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

28 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

29 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

33 minutes ago
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre's Fact Check Unit

34 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo