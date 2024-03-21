×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Rani Mukerji Says Spending Time With Her Husband, Daughter Adira Is 'Most Important’ To Her

Rani Mukerji turned a year older today, March 21. On the occasion of her 46th birthday, the actress shared her ideal plan to celebrate the day.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rani Mukerji celebrates her 46th birthday today. On the special occasion, the actress shared her ideal birthday plans. In an interview, the Black actress revealed how her husband Aditya Chopra and daughter Adhira always surprise her on her birthday.

Rani Mukerji says on her ideal birthday celebration 

Rani Mukerji On her birthday, she shared how her family is going to make the special day memorable for her. She said that every year she gets some surprises from her husband and daughter on her special day.

A file photo of Rani Mukerji | Iamge: Instagram 

Rani Mukerji and her husband Aditya Chopra were blessed with a daughter Adira in December 2015. Rani told ANI, "Every year, my husband and my daughter give me surprises. So, let's see this year." She added, "The most important and good thing is that on my birthday, my close friends, my family members, my husband, my daughter, all of them stay together, eat together, laugh together, and just spend time with each other. That is very important for me.”

Rani Mukerji celebrated birthday eve with paparazzi 

On March 20, a day before her birthday Rani Mukerji stepped out to celebrate with the members of the media. The actress looked pristine in the white ensemble she donned for the day out. She accessorised the look with layers of neckpieces.

However, one particular necklace caught the attention of social media users in which the Black actress donned a customised chain with her daughter Adhira’s name. Rani completed the look with tinted sunglasses and kept her hair open for the day. She even clicked pictures with the paparazzi and posed with her fans after cutting the cakes.
(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 21:18 IST

