Rani Mukerji Says Spending Time With Her Husband, Daughter Adira Is 'Most Important’ To Her

Rani Mukerji celebrates her 46th birthday today. On the special occasion, the actress shared her ideal birthday plans. In an interview, the Black actress revealed how her husband Aditya Chopra and daughter Adhira always surprise her on her birthday.

Rani Mukerji says on her ideal birthday celebration

Rani Mukerji On her birthday, she shared how her family is going to make the special day memorable for her. She said that every year she gets some surprises from her husband and daughter on her special day.

Rani Mukerji and her husband Aditya Chopra were blessed with a daughter Adira in December 2015. Rani told ANI, "Every year, my husband and my daughter give me surprises. So, let's see this year." She added, "The most important and good thing is that on my birthday, my close friends, my family members, my husband, my daughter, all of them stay together, eat together, laugh together, and just spend time with each other. That is very important for me.”

Rani Mukerji celebrated birthday eve with paparazzi

On March 20, a day before her birthday Rani Mukerji stepped out to celebrate with the members of the media. The actress looked pristine in the white ensemble she donned for the day out. She accessorised the look with layers of neckpieces.

However, one particular necklace caught the attention of social media users in which the Black actress donned a customised chain with her daughter Adhira’s name. Rani completed the look with tinted sunglasses and kept her hair open for the day. She even clicked pictures with the paparazzi and posed with her fans after cutting the cakes.

