Ranveer Allahbadia And Apoorva Mukhija Accused Of 'Non-Cooperation' By Maharashtra Cyber Cell; Likely To Face Legal Action

Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina and Ashish Chanchlani were summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell owing to their controversial India's Got Latent episode. While Samay and Ashish appeared before the officials to record their statements, Ranveer and Apoorva reportedly didn't cooperate in the ongoing investigation. Due to their 'non-cooperation,' the authorities are now thinking of taking legal action against the two.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija in trouble again

According to a media report, Maharashtra Cyber Cell has accused Ranveer and Apoorva of being non-cooperative in an ongoing investigation. This has led to authorities contemplating taking legal action against them.

Last month, Samay was snapped at the Cyber Cell office twice after returning from his trip to the US. He was the host and co-producer of the comedy show.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say during the show?

The controversy started when the netizens pointed out the crass question asked by Ranveer. He asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" On hearing this question, others present in the room laughed, triggering a major backlash online. Owing to this, multiple FIRs against them were filed in Assam and Jaipur.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija's comeback

Since the controversy erupted, the duo kept a low profile for months. Earlier this month, the duo made their comeback on social media. While Ranveer came with his new podcast, Apoorva, on the other hand, who had deleted all the posts, returned with a collage image. With the post, she revealed of receiving rape, death and acid attack threats in the comment section of her posts. She captioned her first post as, "and that’s not even 1%".

It was followed by another cryptic post that shows her enjoying the rain. "Even in the gloomiest of skies there is always light," her caption reads.