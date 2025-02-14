Published 10:54 IST, February 14th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia Moves Supreme Court Challenging Nationwide FIRs Against Him
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sought the intervention of the Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs that have been registered against him across the country.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Ranveer Allahbadia Moves Supreme Court Challenging Nationwide FIRs Against Him | Image: X
Mumbai: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, on Friday, sought the intervention of the Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs that have been registered against him across the country.
More details awaited
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 10:54 IST, February 14th 2025