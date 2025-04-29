Ranveer Allahbadia Jets Off On International Trip A Day After Receiving Passport After IGL Row, Netizens Mock YouTuber

Months after grinding into legal issues for making obscene comments and using foul language on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia got little shelter of relief. With the Supreme Court permitted to return his passport back on April 28, Allahbadia has already left India for his first international trip since the controversy began.

Ranveer Allahbadia flew abroad after getting his passport back from SC

On April 28, the Supreme Court ordered police to return Ranveer Allahbadia’s passport, enabling him to travel for work. This decision followed the confirmation from the Assam and Maharashtra governments that their investigation into his alleged obscene remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent had concluded.

On the same day, Ranveer aka BeerBiceps, flew out of India as he received his passport. He celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post, sharing a picture of himself at the airport with a suitcase.

His caption read, “Passport mil gaya guys (have got my passport back guys).” Ranveer also posted a screenshot of the Supreme Court’s order directing the return of his passport. Additionally, he shared a photo of himself reclining in business class, clearly relishing his long-awaited journey abroad. Netizens took over the comment section while taking fun digs at him.

Previously, Ranveer had surrendered his passport to the authorities as a condition for interim protection from arrest during the investigation. The case was initiated after several FIRs were filed against him and other YouTubers for allegedly using inappropriate language on Samay Raina's YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

All about Ranveer Allahbadia's case