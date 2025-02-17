Updated 19:57 IST, February 17th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Supreme Court To Hear YourTuber's Petition Tomorrow
Ranveer Allahbadia filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking to quash FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam and seeking protection from arrest.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
The Supreme Court will hear Ranveer Allahabadia's petition tomorrow, February 18. A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will hear the matter. The YouTuber had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to quash FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam and also seeking protection from arrest. The petition states that since the broadcast of the show "India's Got Latent", his life has been under threat and some people have announced a reward for killing him and even threatened to cut off his tongue.
Ranveer Allahabadia has requested the Supreme Court to take immediate action to protect his life and fundamental rights and to quash the FIRs registered against him.
He has also requested the court to direct that no coercive action be taken against him
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 19:57 IST, February 17th 2025