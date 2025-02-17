Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Supreme Court To Hear YourTuber's Petition Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear Ranveer Allahabadia's petition tomorrow, February 18. A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will hear the matter. The YouTuber had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to quash FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam and also seeking protection from arrest. The petition states that since the broadcast of the show "India's Got Latent", his life has been under threat and some people have announced a reward for killing him and even threatened to cut off his tongue.