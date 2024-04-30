Advertisement

The most polarising aspect of Ranveer Singh's public persona is his infectious energy. The actor never ceases to display the same whenever he is spotted in the public eye. Recently, the actor attended director Shankar Shanamugham's daughter, Aishwarya Shankar's wedding reception. As part of the festivities, he was seen dancing his heart out, with none other than famed South music director, Devi Sri Prasad. A video of the same, has now been shared by the latter.

Ranveer Singh and Devi Sri Prasad groove to Oo Antava



Devi Sri Prasad took to his Instagram handle, to share an upbeat, energetic video, of him dancing his heart out with Ranveer Singh, at Aishwarya Shankar's wedding reception. The cherry on the top for this video, was the fact that Ranveer and DSP were dancing to a famous track, composed by the music director himself. The track was Oo Antava, from 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise - which originally starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. Devi Sri Prasad, is also composing the music, for Pushpa 2: The Rule, set for a release on August 15.

Devi Sri Prasad shared the video in celebration of International Dance Day. The caption to the post read, "Wishing U all a HAPPY INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY !!! I believe in..'If U r SAD, DANCE..If U r HAPPY, DANCE…' ThankU dear @ranveersingh brother for this lovely Dancing Memory from the Reception Celebration of Director @shanmughamshankar sir’s Daughter !! #happyinternationaldanceday"

Ranveer Singh is reportedly gearing up for film with HanuMan director



If reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh is in talks with HanuMan director, Prasanth Varma, to feature in what will mark the actor's first film in Tollywood. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the film will be titled Rakshas and will be set against the backdrop of pre-Independent India, with a strong mythological premise.

No official confirmation about this project, has come through yet.