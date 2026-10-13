Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Meet Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay, Express Admiration for Him

Chennai: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Monday and shared heartfelt messages expressing their admiration and respect for the actor-turned-politician. Rashmika, who worked with Thalapathy Vijay in the film ‘Varisu’, said her admiration for him has evolved over the years, from being his fan to working alongside him and now witnessing his journey as Chief Minister.

Sharing her experience on social media, Rashmika wrote, “After such a long time, I went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with Sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always, sir!"

Vijay Deverakonda also shared his experience of meeting the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, describing the interaction as memorable and highlighting the warmth with which he and Rashmika were received. He wrote, “Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day, he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and Sir is already a favourite. Until next time...My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay spent more than three decades in the film industry and built a massive fan following with hit films including Ghilli, Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Mersal, Master and Leo. In 2024, he launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and gradually stepped away from acting to focus on public life. His journey from one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has been closely followed across the state.

Advertisement

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing screen space in 'Ranabaali', directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is the first film in which Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share screen space following their real-life marriage in February 2026. While it marks their very first release as a married couple, it is their third collaboration overall, as the duo previously delivered massive hits together in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'.