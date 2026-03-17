Rashmika Mandanna Back To Work Post Her Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda, Shares BTS From Shoot

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26, at the grand ITC Mementos. They began their wedding gala with a mehendi ceremony, followed by the haldi and sangeet on February 25. The couple then hosted a lavish reception on March 4 at a prominent convention centre in Hyderabad. Virosh have been treating their fans with unseen pictures from their grand nuptials till today. After days of grand wedding celebrations, the Telugu actors have now returned to work.

Rashmika shares a glimpse from the Mysaa shoot

Rashmika Mandanna has returned to the sets of her upcoming film Mysaa. She shared a glimpse of the shooting location on her social media, showing a field where the shoot is taking place.

She posted a behind-the-scenes photo on her official Instagram while working on the much-awaited pan-India Tamil film. In the film, she plays a fierce Gond woman, directed by Rawindra Pulle.

In December 2025, the makers released an intense teaser that showed her in a powerful look, with strong body language and a piercing gaze. Unformula Films is producing the film, with cinematography by Shreyaas P Krishna and music by Jakes Bejoy. The film is expected to deliver an emotional yet thrilling experience.

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Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movies

Apart from Mysaa, Rashmika will next appear in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She will also feature in Raanabali, starring Vijay Deverakonda, which is set to release in cinemas on September 11, 2026. Rahul Sankrityan is directing this period drama.