Updated 17 March 2026 at 19:07 IST
Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man On OTT: Cillian Murphy's Cult Crime Thriller Set To Stream On Netflix, Know When To Watch It
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man continues the popular British television series Peaky Blinders. The story follows Tommy Shelby as he returns to a bombed Birmingham during World War II.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Cillian Murphy's crime-drama film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is all set to make its OTT debut in just 15 days of its release. The movie builds on the universe created by Steven Knight and continues the storyline from the British television series of the same name. Here’s everything you need to know.
When and where to watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man online?
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will premiere on March 20, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The film will be available in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Cillian Murphy’s film held its grand premiere at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on March 2 2026, before it arrived in cinemas on March 6.
All about Peaky Blinders, the movie
This film continues the popular British television series Peaky Blinders. The story follows Tommy Shelby as he returns to a bombed Birmingham during World War II. The plot intensifies when he takes on a mission that forces him to face his past while dealing with new challenges on a national scale.
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In the film, the retired Tommy Shelby returns after his illegitimate son, Duke Shelby (played by Barry Keoghan), begins running the family business recklessly. His association with a Nazi columnist to exploit the economy creates chaos for Tommy. As a result, Tommy takes on a secret mission, where he faces new threats and confronts his past traumas. The movie gives gripping sequences, and fans eagerly await Tommy Shelby’s powerful return.
Tom Harper directed the film, with Cillian Murphy in the lead role. The cast also features Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, and others. Antony Genn and Martin Slattery compose the music, while George Steel handles the cinematography.
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Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 19:07 IST