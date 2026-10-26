Updated 26 October 2026 at 14:31 IST Rashmika Mandanna Defends Husband Vijay Deverakonda After Koffee With Karan Controversy With 8-pages Long Clarification Note Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to issue a long post defending her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda after trolls attacked them following their appearance on the talk show Koffee With Karan.