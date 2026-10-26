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Rashmika Mandanna Defends Husband Vijay Deverakonda After Koffee With Karan Controversy With 8-pages Long Clarification Note

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to issue a long post defending her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda after trolls attacked them following their appearance on the talk show Koffee With Karan.

Shreya Pandey
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Rashmika Mandanna Praises Husband Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna Praises Husband Vijay Deverakonda | Image: ANI

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to issue a long post defending her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda after trolls attacked them following their appearance on the talk show Koffee With Karan. 

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Published By:
 Shreya Pandey
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