March 3rd, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna Looks Back Fondly At Her Japan Trip, Calls It Her Childhood Dream

Rashmika, who was in Tokyo, Japan for the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards, took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a string of pictures of herself.

Rashmika Mandanna is in awe of Japan, which she dreamt of going to for years, as the actress said that she found the picturesque locale "amazing". Rashmika, who was in Tokyo, Japan for the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards, took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a string of pictures of herself.

Rashmika revisits her Japan trip

In the photos, the Animal actress is seen posing dressed in a tube embellished dress. The 27-year-old actress is seen sporting short hair and completed her look with nude make-up and some chunky accessories. For the caption, Rashmika, who has promised to keep visiting the destination, wrote: “Japan was a place l've dreamt of going to for years... since childhood never thought it would ever be possible... let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true.!!"

The actress added, “Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome... the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people... It's amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special…I am going to keep coming back every year now,” concluded the actress.

Rashmika to front Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun

On the acting front, Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. It is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With IANS inputs)

March 3rd, 2024

